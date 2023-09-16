"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total catastrophe" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total failure" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris.
Col. Douglas MacGregor says no one should take General Mark Milley seriously when he says Ukraine has a chance to see real progress in a counter offensive. MacGregor says Ukraine is out of men and is out of time. He also says Russian President Putin is facing pressure at home to launch a full 300,000 soldier attack instead of his hold back approach which is currently bleeding Europe and NATO dry.
