"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total catastrophe" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
3
190 views • 09/16/2023

"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total failure" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris.


Col. Douglas MacGregor says no one should take General Mark Milley seriously when he says Ukraine has a chance to see real progress in a counter offensive. MacGregor says Ukraine is out of men and is out of time. He also says Russian President Putin is facing pressure at home to launch a full 300,000 soldier attack instead of his hold back approach which is currently bleeding Europe and NATO dry.

Keywords
ukraineredactedcol douglas macgregorbiden regimeclayton morris
