Catholic Man Moment - Share the Love: Forward This Reflection

The Gospel is from John 13:31-33a, 34-35. So, let's be real - how many of us would pass the test that Christ sets out for being a true follower? We've watered down the word "charity" to just mean giving money to someone in need, but that's not even close to what it's really about. True charity is about caring about the things that matter most to the people around us, like their spiritual well-being.

Here's where a lot of good people fall short - they don't actually care about missionary work or helping out in their parish. They think it's not their problem, but it totally is. We should be looking out for each other, and that means being kind and supportive when someone's struggling with their faith. It's also about speaking up when someone's heading down a bad path, because we care about their well-being and don't want to see them hurt themselves or others.

There are a lot of broken homes out there that would be whole if people just showed some real love and kindness. The good news is that it's never too late to make things right. So, take a minute today to think about the people around you and how you can show them some genuine care and interest in their spiritual lives.





May 18, 2025

Fifth Sunday of Easter