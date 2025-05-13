BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Catholic Man Moment - Share the Love: Forward This Reflection
cmcsmen
14 views • 4 months ago

This channel mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'.  https://cmcsmen.net


The Gospel is from John 13:31-33a, 34-35. So, let's be real - how many of us would pass the test that Christ sets out for being a true follower? We've watered down the word "charity" to just mean giving money to someone in need, but that's not even close to what it's really about. True charity is about caring about the things that matter most to the people around us, like their spiritual well-being.

 

Here's where a lot of good people fall short - they don't actually care about missionary work or helping out in their parish. They think it's not their problem, but it totally is. We should be looking out for each other, and that means being kind and supportive when someone's struggling with their faith. It's also about speaking up when someone's heading down a bad path, because we care about their well-being and don't want to see them hurt themselves or others.

 

There are a lot of broken homes out there that would be whole if people just showed some real love and kindness. The good news is that it's never too late to make things right. So, take a minute today to think about the people around you and how you can show them some genuine care and interest in their spiritual lives.

 

Or simply forward this message to them.

 


—-

May 18, 2025
 

Fifth Sunday of Easter

 

Gospel

John 13:31-33a, 34-35

When Judas had left them, Jesus said, 
“Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him. 
If God is glorified in him, 
God will also glorify him in himself, 
and God will glorify him at once. 
My children, I will be with you only a little while longer. 
I give you a new commandment: love one another. 
As I have loved you, so you also should love one another. 
This is how all will know that you are my disciples, 
if you have love for one another.”


