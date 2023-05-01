BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hollywood, TM Meditation, & Bible Prophecy
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
July 29th, 2018

This is part two of Pastor Dean's teaching on Hindu/Buddhist meditation techniques that are being pushed by the Hollywood elite, governments, and the United Nations. Don't be deceived by their lies. The mantras they use in Transcendental Meditation are connected to the demon gods of Hinduism. And the depictions of Hindu gods clearly reveal connections to Satan aka the Old Serpent called the Devil and Lucifer. They are pushing these meditation practices as "science," but it is religion and it is opening millions up to demon possession and Satan's end-time one-world religion. They even admit that it is "serpent power" that they are tapping into and the ONLY power able to set people free from the Serpent is the Lord Jesus Christ of the Bible.

