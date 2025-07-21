07-20-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 57 The Dragon 2 (Hidden Idol)

Deuteronomy 12:29 “When 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim does cut off from before you the nations which you go to dispossess, and you dispossess them and dwell in their land, 30guard yourself that you are not ensnared to follow them, after they are destroyed from before you, and that you do not inquire about their mighty ones, saying, ‘How did these nations serve their mighty ones? And let me do so too. 31“Do not do so to 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim, for every abomination which jwjy hates they have done to their mighty ones, for they even burn their sons and daughters in the fire to their mighty ones. 32“All the words I am commanding you, guard to do it – do not add to it nor take away from it.





Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday





www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch





Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate - https://www.lbh.church





Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers





Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app