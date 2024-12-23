Genyous Omnitüra Botanical Approach For Cancer Ready To Implement

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





So, Genyous Omnitura, 2009, September 23, presented that to the FDA. By the way, three weeks before our science paper came out, presented it in April to the military. We knew African American men got more aggressive prostate cancers than European American men. Oh, so the individual, the culture, the population that was targeted that Bernadine Healy talked about in 2008, was in fact, African Americans.

And yes, we use botanicals. It's patented. The patent is on our website. They stole it. They tried to rob, they killed everyone, Jim Dowe, the head of Genyous Omnitura, the CEO. We use the multi-discipline approach. We changed the paradigm upside down. We presented it to Merck, we presented it to everybody. We never stopped trying to get that to the people. And we saved every bit of it and we can implement it on January 21!





11/20/2024 - Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c





Oct 8 2009 Science paper that changed everything: Detection of an Infectious Retrovirus, XMRV, in Blood Cells of Patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (October 8, 2009)





Bernadine Healy 2008 ABC Interview: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/former-nih-director-on-vaccine-and-autism-link





Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com/