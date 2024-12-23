BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Genyous Omnitüra Botanical Approach For Cancer Ready To Implement
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


So, Genyous Omnitura, 2009, September 23, presented that to the FDA. By the way, three weeks before our science paper came out, presented it in April to the military. We knew African American men got more aggressive prostate cancers than European American men. Oh, so the individual, the culture, the population that was targeted that Bernadine Healy talked about in 2008, was in fact, African Americans.

And yes, we use botanicals. It's patented. The patent is on our website. They stole it. They tried to rob, they killed everyone, Jim Dowe, the head of Genyous Omnitura, the CEO. We use the multi-discipline approach. We changed the paradigm upside down. We presented it to Merck, we presented it to everybody. We never stopped trying to get that to the people. And we saved every bit of it and we can implement it on January 21!


11/20/2024 - Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c


Oct 8 2009 Science paper that changed everything: Detection of an Infectious Retrovirus, XMRV, in Blood Cells of Patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (October 8, 2009)


Bernadine Healy 2008 ABC Interview: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/former-nih-director-on-vaccine-and-autism-link


Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com/

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthcureadjuvantbotanicalmokovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy