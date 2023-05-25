The Truth about Violence in America They Don't Want You to Know!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Live in Dangerous Times-The Stone Cold Truth about Violence in America 1:11
00:00 Intro No Sun in Baja California
01:11 Institutionally sanctioned violence increasing
05:03 This is just the tip of the iceberg
06:07 Where can I move to live peaceful and free?
07:48 Good over Evil starting with Bitcoin
10:20 We were born into communism
11:50 God hates uneven weights and measures (housing market)
Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
