East China Sinking Fund Millage - Allen Reichle

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Allen Reichle, Trustee for East China Twp, Michigan breaksdown the proposed Sinking Fund School millage on the November ballot and why the residents should not be saddled with another tax.





For more information visit: https://www.allenreichle.com/voteno





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/