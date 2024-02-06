Three Black Females Call 911 - Black History Month's Blacks Making History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black History Month’s Blacks Making History. Three blact females from
Albany New York made blact history when they called 911 and made false
claims that White people were calling them naughty names and attacking
them. Turns out, blacts, reported another fake crime, and they were
actually the ones who were guilty of attacking the White people they
falsely accused. Now the blacts are facing criminal charges for the
crimes that they tried, and failed, to accuse the whites of committing.
#blacksmakinghistory #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #blacklivesmatter
#911 #albany #blackalbany #fakehatecrime #blackbridge #bridgetonowhere
#ditch #bridgecollapse #blackgirlmagic #blackpower #blacklove #bhm
#black #blackwomen #melanin #blm #blackisbeautiful #blackculture #love
#explorepage #blackpride #blackownedbusiness #africa #blackhistoryfacts
#blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned
#blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity #Fourblack
#blct