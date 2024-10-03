Khokhols (Ukrainians) tried to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

⚡️Russian air defence shot down 4 missiles.

❗️Kursk NPP is operating in normal mode, radiation levels are normal — station message



Ukrainians attempted to attack the Kursk NPP. According to preliminary information, the missile was shot down by air defense in the area of ​​5 km from the station.

The NPP is currently operating as usual.

In the Kurchatov area, a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare means.

As a result of its fall, explosions occurred in an outbuilding that had nothing to do with the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant"