⚡️Khokhols tried to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
91 views • 7 months ago

Khokhols (Ukrainians) tried to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

⚡️Russian air defence shot down 4 missiles.

❗️Kursk NPP is operating in normal mode, radiation levels are normal — station message

Ukrainians attempted to attack the Kursk NPP. According to preliminary information, the missile was shot down by air defense in the area of ​​5 km from the station. 

The NPP is currently operating as usual. 

Adding more about this:

More details about the attempted attack on the Kursk NPP, from the governor:

In the Kurchatov area, a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare means. 

As a result of its fall, explosions occurred in an outbuilding that had nothing to do with the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant"

