X22 REPORT Ep. 3017b - [DS] Panic Mode, March Madness, The Public Will Know Soon, We Are Winning
208 views • 03/11/2023

X22 REPORT  Ep. 3017b - Political/GeoPolitical News  March 10, 2023


[DS] Panic Mode, March Madness, The Public Will Know Soon, We Are WinningThe [DS] is in panic mode. March madness has begun and it is only the beginning of the month. The public is learning the truth and the facts about J6, Pandemic and so much more. This will all lead to the overthrow of the US government. The patriots are winning the information war, the [DS] will try to push this into a physical war, the patriots have the countermeasures in place. Game Over.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
