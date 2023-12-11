Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "Nawaf's Song"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 15, 2016.

Below is her original description:

"This is my very first original song written, composed, and sung by me, Destiny Cross, about the characters Locien and Crystal (the Princess of Stones). I wrote this song especially for my YouTube friend Nawaf (Bustamante119) according to his story of the characters in his unique BJD doll collection. Locien and Crystal, the Princess of Stones, are Nawaf's original characters.

I did all the vocals and the music. :)"

Original Lyrics Composed by Destiny Cross:

In the Island of Stones lies a power untold,

Hidden safe from all evil, in peace.

A diamond, shining bright, which can give or take life!

For this power now many doth seek.

In Caladia fair lives the Princess of Stones,

And creatures who love joy and peace,

But an evil awaits, through war it would take,

The power of the diamond foretold.

From an island far away comes sorrow and dismay,

As the dragon, Locien, does slay,

All who stand in his way with death and decay!

His hate and his malice unswayed.

And the creatures do cry, for he'll come for their lives,

With destruction and fire in his wake!

And the princess, she sighs with a tear in her eyes,

With a voice of lament she does sing...

Locien, Locien, so heartless and cold!

Locien, your hatred so bold!

You'd destroy all the world for the power we hold,

In your clutches, Lothlorien's fall!

In your clutches, Lothlorien's fall!

On the isle of Mireseth, there's no peace and no rest,

For the dragon makes armies of all,

In his fierceness he reigns to expand his domain,

'Till the world at his mercy does fall.

Locien, Locien, so heartless and cold!

Locien, what angers you so?

If you scorch all the earth, all you'll have left is dirt,

Only ashes and dust at your call.

Locien, Locien, what hate fills your soul!

All the suffering and pain that you breed!

Would you slay all that lives for the power it gives?

For your greed, would you slay all the world?

If you scorch all the earth, all you'll have left is dirt,

Only ashes and dust at you call,

And, Locien, what then? You'll be alone in the end!

Only ashes and dust for a friend,

Only ashes and dust for a friend,

Only ashes and dust for a friend...

