Thunderbolts of the gods
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
0
56 views • 03/12/2023

Revelation vividly describes heaven opening four times and powerful lightning strikes occurring along with earthquakes and other plagues. Plasma Physics Scientists are discovering that the earth has experienced this phenomena every 6,000 and 12,000 years. We seem to entering a 6,000 and 12,000 year phase where our heavens may melt away, earthquakes will increase and we may experience thunderbolts, which are huge compressed bolts of lightning plus other plagues that will rock our world! It's all biblical.

Solar Storm Superbolt | The Most Devastating Strike | Ben Davidson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btY2Ap0CbZY

lightning bible prophecy thunder revelation end of days thunderbolts end of world seven seals
