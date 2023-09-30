Mr T pushing VAXX poison injections & comfy shoes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I can't believe he's pushing the poison shots. They're definitely paying
him nicely to push this, three years running. I was a huge fan when I
was a kid. Now, I'm a bigger fan of SKECHERS than I am of T. I have a
pair and they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. All of my
bunions are comfortably padded in the SKECHERS slip ons I have. Highly
recommended.
###
Mr. T
@MrT
"Thank GOD, thank GOD! I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine! I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool"
https://twitterDOTcom/MrT/status/1707487247119835456
Mirrored - bootcamp