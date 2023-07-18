Glenn TV - One-on-One with Tucker Carlson | The Blaze | The Summit | 07-14-2023

Glenn recently sat down with Tucker Carlson for their first one-on-one conversation since Fox News removed Tucker from the air. The conversation, part of the 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit broadcasted by Blaze Media, spanned everything from Tucker's review of the presidential candidates he interviewed — and the one Mike Pence comment that made him cringe — to his thoughts on the mainstream media and who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. Glenn reviews some of the biggest moments from the BlazeTV subscriber exclusive interview, including why Tucker is unafraid to say "whatever" he wants.

By Glenn Beck’s own admission, Tucker Carlson and he haven’t always been the best of friends. However, there is something special about Tucker — and Beck knows it.

“God is using him. He has moved on him greatly. Please, add Tucker to your prayers,” Beck says, adding, “something really good is going to come out of what Tucker is doing.”

The founder of Blaze Media recently sat down with Tucker for the first time since he was ousted from Fox News, and he was impressed, to say the least.

In their one-on-one interview at the FAMILY Leadership Summit, Beck recalled Tucker completely surprising him multiple times.

“You said something that I absolutely believe, and it is crazy to say it now, I think we absolutely blew up the Nord Stream pipeline,” Beck said.

“Of course we did,” Tucker replied.

“It’s a big deal, I mean on many levels. It was an environmental catastrophe,” Tucker added. He also believed it was “an act of vandalism,” an “attack on infrastructure,” and “an attack on our closest NATO ally, Germany, which used that pipeline to fund its entire manufacturing center.”