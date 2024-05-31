Predicting Trump's Arrest - There is a Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers predicted YEARS AGO and was right about the arrest and conviction of Donald Trump. There is a greater plan orchestrated by a higher power to defeat the deep state. Trust it. Join us as we explore the intersection of prophecy and politics, revealing the hand of divine intervention in shaping history's course.
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/