💥 Footage of the combat work of the Russian Buk air defense systems in the NVO zone
The crews continue to protect the fighters of the RF Armed Forces from air attacks by Ukrainian fighters. Since the beginning of the special operation, our air defense systems have already shot down a huge number of enemy drones, for which the Buks began to be called "Drone Fighters".