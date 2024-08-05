BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Acting Like A Christian In The Last Days
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
15 views • 9 months ago

8/4/2024

James 2:10-26 Acting Like A Christian In These Last Days

Intro:  Never in history has it been more important for people who know Jesus Christ to help others find Him.  In a world of lies and deceit and chaos and confusion it has never been more important to live like Jesus.  We are the light of the world that desperately needs Jesus.  In a time when people ought to be filling our churches with all the trouble in Israel.  The satanic music and movies…the Middle east is on fire…..Russia and China are moving on the US and Israel…..you would think people would wake up. But we are deceived with constant barrage of stories about Trump, Biden, Kamala Harris, gender, open borders, attempted assasination, elections, Olympics, sports, personal health and inflation.    Never before has it been more important to be like Jesus than today.  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
