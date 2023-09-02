© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lou Dobbs: An investigation into Obama’s presidency is ‘justified’ | Just the News
Lou Dobbs, host of “The Great America Show,” explains why the latest revelations on the Biden family’s foreign dealings justify an investigation into former President Barack Obama’s presidency. “We really have to look at how corrupt this government is and face facts. We know this federal government is absolutely controlled by the Deep State and the Marxist-Dem party,” says Dobbs. “There is no other explanation for what is happening, folks.”