5 Foods to Avoid for Better Health
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
123 views • 03/19/2024

Five Foods to Definitely Avoid for Better Health


In this episode of 'Monday Minutes' on 'The Reality of Health' podcast, I discuss five foods that are considered harmful to one's health. I emphasize the importance of selecting healthier food alternatives and preparing food at home to ensure better control over ingredients. I discuss  the potential long-term health risks associated with consuming these foods and encourage listeners to take small steps every day towards improving their diet.




00:00 Introduction to the Podcast


00:31 The Dangers of Cooking Oils


02:44 The Truth about Kale and Spinach


04:27 Why You Should Avoid Store-Bought Salad Dressings


05:28 The Risks of Fried Foods


08:03 The Unhealthy Reality of Fast Food


10:41 Conclusion and Teaser for Next Episode

Keywords
olive oilchickenfast foodkidney stonesspinachoxalatesvegetable oilskalelardtallowgheeavocado oilsalad dressingfried food
