5 Foods to Avoid for Better Health

Five Foods to Definitely Avoid for Better Health





In this episode of 'Monday Minutes' on 'The Reality of Health' podcast, I discuss five foods that are considered harmful to one's health. I emphasize the importance of selecting healthier food alternatives and preparing food at home to ensure better control over ingredients. I discuss the potential long-term health risks associated with consuming these foods and encourage listeners to take small steps every day towards improving their diet.













00:00 Introduction to the Podcast





00:31 The Dangers of Cooking Oils





02:44 The Truth about Kale and Spinach





04:27 Why You Should Avoid Store-Bought Salad Dressings





05:28 The Risks of Fried Foods





08:03 The Unhealthy Reality of Fast Food





10:41 Conclusion and Teaser for Next Episode