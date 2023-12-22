Create New Account
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 11 The Gates Foundation – Exploit & Destruct - 4-02-2021
Oldyoti's Home Page
Bill Gates and his foundation invest in some of the most criticized companies in the world for involvement in human rights abuses, labour abuses, environmental abuses, tax avoidance, and the amount of carbon held in their reserves. Everything he does goes against his own preaches about sustainability and the human carbon footprint. GAVI, the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, AGRA… evil players steered by the Gates Foundation in order to exploit the people and to depopulate the planet. Time to expose and to redefine Philanthropy!


By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff


If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...


Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

