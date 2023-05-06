78% of dead bodies have white fibrous clots (caused by vaccine), notes embalmer, Richard Hirschman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Of the 120 [bodies] I embalmed [in the last 3 months], 94 were clotted (78%), 58 were heavily clotted (48%).” One of these white fibrous clots that he took out of a person was 33 inches long. Embalmer, Richard Hirschman tells Steve Kirsch on 4 May 2023.
The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2m3w2i-full-episode-75-saving-lives-solving-deaths.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News