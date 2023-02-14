© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p288utdab55
Luc and Paul Hastings have been colluding with the CCP to persecute overseas dissidents for a long time and helped the CCP to invest Americans' pensions to Communist China
卢克和普衡跟中共长期深耕迫害海外异见人士,帮中共把美国人的养老金投到中共国