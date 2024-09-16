BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Myers's footage
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
70 views • 8 months ago

Best video i've seen hands down of the second strike, Flight 175. @20:06 mark it has the plane in full view, captures the second best sound i've heard yet and is expertly stabilized with no panic zooming in-and-out (which can throw off your focus). Finally, it has both Towers perfectly framed - something us videographers/photographers have a keen eye for. Well done Scott.


Scott never fully recovered after witnessing this event. "He couldn’t concentrate" his sister affirms, "People would set off firecrackers in the neighborhood, and he'd be out for three hours trying to figure out who was being so disruptive and scaring everybody."


We can argue who ultimately is responsible but never forget the human aspect and the fact that human lives were lost or irrevocably changed. This is a major reason why i have carefully chosen to post thumbnails of the person behind the lens instead of just taking screenshots of their footage - which would have been far easier.


Sadly, Scott is no longer with us...


-------


"Daddy, daddy, those are people" - Scott's son upon seeing people jumping



Further reading: https://www.timesunion.com/hudsonvalley/news/article/Scott-had-a-community-that-loved-him-Activist-16757138.php

Keywords
911flight 175scott myers
