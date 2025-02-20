BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Beneficiary to Architect of Subversive Academic Transformation (Part 3 of 10)
NebraskaJournalHerald
18 followers
0
32 views • 6 months ago

From Beneficiary to Architect of Subversive Academic Transformation: From Beneficiary to Architect of Subversive Academic Transformation: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 3

Rodney Bennett, the current Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, emerged as a product of the very same educational practices he now oversees. His academic journey began at Middle Tennessee State University, where he was awarded a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications, not through merit but through a system designed to favor certain demographics. This path continued at Tennessee State University where he obtained a Doctor of Education degree under similar circumstances. These institutions had already been infiltrated by communist and politically progressive elements intent on transforming them from within.

Bennett, though not fully cognizant of the systemic communist machinations at play, reaped the benefits of these biased opportunities. He was among the many black students specifically recruited and indoctrinated in strategies of anti-white subversion and communist tactics. His education was thus distinctly different from that of his peers; while others pursued traditional academic goals, Bennett was being groomed for a role that would disrupt the collegiate experience for white students in the future. His training was focused on using these institutions to advance black and communist agendas, effectively utilizing the universities' own resources against their traditional ethos.

It is no coincidence that Bennett's life partner, whom he met during their time as subversive diversity students in college, shares his ideological mission. Both were members of anti-white and pro-black progressive campus groups, working both overtly and covertly to elevate black students. Together, they now operate in concert to promote anti-white initiatives and support what are essentially fraudulent charities, all under the banner of black progressive causes.

Their joint efforts are a continuation of the subversive training they received, which was part of a pre-existing communist system within higher education. From his post-college career, Bennett has moved through various roles in the educational sector, each position serving as a stepping stone to implement anti-American and subversive initiatives, culminating in his current role at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Here, he continues to advance the agenda he was trained to execute, transforming educational institutions into platforms for his ideological warfare.

Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#AcademicTransformation #EducationalPolicy #InstitutionalChange


Keywords
nebraska journal herald
