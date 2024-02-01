Seeking Healing: A Nobleman's Plea

Finding Faith and Healing in the Gospel of John



In this devotional, the speaker reflects on the power of faith as it is highlighted in Psalm 34:4 and the song 'He Hideth My Soul' by Fanny Crosby. The speaker then draws the listeners' attention to the Gospel of John, chapter 4, where Jesus is joyfully received and respected in Galilee after performing miracles in Jerusalem. The tale of Jesus' return to Cana, where he performed his first public miracle, is used as a foundation to discuss the idea of sickness and seeking aid through various methods like home remedies, doctors, and specialists. The speaker specifically expands on the story of a nobleman whose son is sick and asks Jesus for assistance. The speaker concludes the devotional with a prayer and a commitment to discuss 'the trusted physician' in the next session.



00:01 Introduction and Opening Devotion

00:18 Exploring the Psalmist's Testimony

00:54 Fanny Crosby's Song and Its Meaning

01:50 Delving into John's Gospel Chapter Four

02:25 Jesus' Journey to Galilee and Cana

04:09 The Problem of Sickness and Home Remedies

08:24 The Patient: The Nobleman's Son

09:46 The Petitioner: The Nobleman

10:58 Closing Remarks and Prayer

