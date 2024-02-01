Seeking Healing: A Nobleman's Plea

Finding Faith and Healing in the Gospel of John
In this devotional, the speaker reflects on the power of faith as it is highlighted in Psalm 34:4 and the song 'He Hideth My Soul' by Fanny Crosby. The speaker then draws the listeners' attention to the Gospel of John, chapter 4, where Jesus is joyfully received and respected in Galilee after performing miracles in Jerusalem. The tale of Jesus' return to Cana, where he performed his first public miracle, is used as a foundation to discuss the idea of sickness and seeking aid through various methods like home remedies, doctors, and specialists. The speaker specifically expands on the story of a nobleman whose son is sick and asks Jesus for assistance. The speaker concludes the devotional with a prayer and a commitment to discuss 'the trusted physician' in the next session.
00:01 Introduction and Opening Devotion
00:18 Exploring the Psalmist's Testimony
00:54 Fanny Crosby's Song and Its Meaning
01:50 Delving into John's Gospel Chapter Four
02:25 Jesus' Journey to Galilee and Cana
04:09 The Problem of Sickness and Home Remedies
08:24 The Patient: The Nobleman's Son
09:46 The Petitioner: The Nobleman
10:58 Closing Remarks and Prayer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.