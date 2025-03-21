BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will CHRISTIANS Face Even MORE Suffering in the LAST DAYS?
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3506 followers
156 views • 6 months ago

Are you prepared for the darkest days ahead? As Christians, we are called to be vigilant and aware of the times we are living in. The Bible warns us of a great falling away and a time of great tribulation. But what does this mean for us today? In this video, we explore the signs of the times and what Christians need to know to stay faithful in the face of darkness. From the rise of false prophets to the increasing persecution of believers, we examine the biblical prophecies that are unfolding before our very eyes. Don't be caught off guard - stay informed and stay vigilant. The darkest days may be ahead, but with faith and perseverance, we can overcome any obstacle.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com


WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online


EMAIL:

[email protected]



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
bibleeternal lifejesussalvationprophecyrapturetribulationbible prophecyspiritual warfareend timeslast daysrepentancesufferingantichristspiritual growthdays of lotend times signs
