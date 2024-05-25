BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - The Silent Weather War On Humanity - 5-24-2024
82 views • 11 months ago

The silent war against humanity is escalating. Storms are being manipulated by radar arrays and cloud seeding that has reached its technological zenith. The NWO manipulates these storms to increase death, steal land, and insist on implementing their agenda.

Keywords
infowarsjon bownecloud seedingradar arrays
