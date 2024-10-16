BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Have You Completely Failed at Life and need a Do Over?
39 views • 7 months ago

Ever known anyone that no matter what they told you, you knew it always came with strings attached? (A trip to the airport at 2AM) You owe me!!

Music by Send Rain

Gods Words are pure, no hidden agenda, no fine print, no ya’ butts.

No darkness at all, God is never mean, He never does anything for spite.

Once forgiven it’s a done deal, past, present, and future. There are nothing like remember this sin when you were 17 you never asked forgiveness for that one? Yes I forgave You but then you did it again?

God will help you, not when you deserve it, not when you don’t, if you ask for help He is there, period.

If You can count on God for eternal life don’t you thing you can count on Hin for all the little stuff too.

