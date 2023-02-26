BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It is not easy for the Haven show to come to this day. The team is under tremendous pressure to save people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
1 view • 02/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29oif1f4b8

2023.02.25 It is not easy for the Haven show to come to this day. The team is under tremendous pressure to save people. How come saving lives can be agonizing? We are the only ones doing it now. Human beings have become gullible, greedy, cowardly, ignorant and selfish. We have forgotten the basic elements of civilization, which led us to such a dark place.

避风港节目走到今天太不容易了, 几个人顶着巨大的压力救人，这个世界上救人能救成痛苦来，也就是我们了。轻信，贪婪，懦弱，无知自私，对人类的起码的文明都不懂，让我们走向了如此的黑暗。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
