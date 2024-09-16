The Single Most Important Issue Trump Must Fix is Corporate Capture

In this clip from my interview on The Sam Sorbo Show, I lay out what I believe is the single most important issue destroying our country: corporate capture of the federal government. Big Pharma runs the CDC and FDA, Big Ag controls the USDA, and Big Media is in the pocket of corporations like Pfizer. It’s all a rigged system where politicians and regulators are mere puppets for corporate interests. If we don’t separate out this corruption, we’ll never actually solve anything—just keep moving pieces around while the elites pull the strings.

