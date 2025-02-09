Cider Sunday: Aldis Wicked grove brunch Box Mimosa Hard Cider 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once again not a lot of information to be had from them
She runs 5.0 for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM on this is a cloudy orange 8.
Not bad but we've had better.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us. Love you folks.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/beerandgear/