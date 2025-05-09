A Primer on the 1913 Leo Frank Case: The Murder of Mary Phagan

This video offers an introduction to the 1913 Leo Frank case, a defining moment in American history. On April 26, 1913, 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a worker at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta, was raped and murdered, her body found in the factory basement the next day. Leo Frank, the Jewish superintendent, was convicted based on forensic evidence—blood and hair in the factory—and Jim Conley’s testimony, claiming Frank ordered him to move the body. The trial, documented in the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, concluded with Frank’s conviction on August 25, 1913, despite defense arguments of antisemitism, led by Luther Rosser and Reuben Arnold. The case spurred the creation of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in 1913 to combat antisemitism, but Frank’s 1915 commutation by Governor John Slaton led to his lynching by the Knights of Mary Phagan in Marietta on August 17, 1915. The video explores the racial dynamics of the Jim Crow South, where Conley, a Black man, was believed over Frank, a white man, due to the evidence’s strength. It also notes the 1986 pardon, which acknowledged procedural issues but not innocence, and 2025 efforts by the Georgia Innocence Project for exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X discussions as of May 20, 2025, reflect ongoing debates, with some citing Alonzo Mann’s 1982 affidavit implicating Conley, while others uphold the trial’s verdict. The video sets the stage for exploring justice, prejudice, and historical narratives.