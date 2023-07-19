RFK Jr Announces Bitcoin Standard, Wants to Attract Bitcoin tech to US by Forgiving Capital Gains!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F Kennedy Junior announces that the US dollar and T-bills will be partially backed by a basket of gold, platinum, and bitcoin as well as the fact that he will forgive capital gains taxes on the sale of bitcoin in order to attract such companies to the United States. Huge news.
