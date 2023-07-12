RARE truth seeps into Western corporate media - In Ukraine foreign mercenaries are leaving the fight after the fiasco of the Ukrainian offensive:

On 'zero line' it's horror. It's horror. There is just a genocide. It's slaughter. There are dead people everywhere….the biggest problem we get when we're going into trenches is stepping over all the dead bodies that are already there.

Irish mercenary "Rambo" describes 'terrifying' Russian tank chase, they were sent to attack without air support, the Ukrainian tanks withdrew at the sight of a Russian T- 72 leaving them exposed.

As NATO pledges more weapons for Ukraine, the mercenaries start pulling out.

Poor mercenaries. In this video Ryhs "Rambo" Byrne, an Irish merc tells about his experience in Ukraine.

Apparently the safari didn't go as "Rambo" thought it would go and now that he left Ukraine, "Rambo" needs a safe space so he can deal with the trauma. He also paints a pretty clear picture to the tactics Ukrainian command uses. No wonder the counteroffensive is a total mess.



