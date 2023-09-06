The Gubment Is Not Our Friend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Only Way To Take Back Our Republic:
* RICO and terrorism investigations against Antifa & BLM
* Pardons
* Fire everyone
Communist Tools:
* Prisons
* Censorship
* Division
* Fear
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 6 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3fbx1o-this-is-the-only-way-to-stop-the-police-state-ep.-2082-09062023.html