Red Pill Nation Hangout #376

1. 9:42 Feds release Brutal footage of P Diddy beating his girlfriend

2. 42:57 Ubisoft is getting Roasted for having a Black Samurai in its recent Assassins Creed game

3. 58:49 BRICS announces the US Petrodollar is about to collapse

4. 1:25:16 The Russian vs Ukraine situation is bad for Ukraine A) Ukrainian Soldiers allegedly surrendering in droves

B) Billions allegedly stolen

C) Rumours starting in Britain, France and Germany that they’re gearing up for war against Russia

5. 1:50:45 Slovakian President Robert Fico fighting for life after assassination attempt

6. 2:08:29 Pride Events in Calgary and Edmonton vote to ban Danielle Smith and the Conservative Party from participating in events

7. 2:30:24 YouTube busted purposely making the experience worse for users who won’t pay



