DEWs: The Covert Arsenal Reshaping Modern Warfare

In the clandestine realm of modern warfare, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) have emerged, deploying concentrated energy such as electromagnetic radiation, lasers, or particle beams for strategic advantages. Despite skepticism arising from limited information and classified technology, DEWs operate covertly, offering precision strikes and electronic system disruption. Speculated mind control capabilities through electromagnetic emissions add ethical concerns about potential misuse and violations of international norms. Protection against DEW exposure is challenging, with limited options such as physical barriers and specialized equipment. The HAVANA Act of 2021 addresses brain injuries caused by neurological attacks, emphasizing the need for comprehensive regulations to govern the ethical deployment of DEWs, ensuring transparency and preventing collateral damage in the evolving landscape of modern warfare.





Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is the author of “CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America,” “Zion’s Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy,” She is known for challenging mainstream narratives in her quest for truth.





