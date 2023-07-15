BREAKING: BANKS TO CLOSE YOUR ACCOUNT? - Financial Censorship & CBDCs Are A REALITY!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Kirk Elliott PhD about the closure of Nigel Farage's long time bank account as tyrannical financial censors ramp up as CBDCs are slowly introduced worldwide.

With FedNow openly claiming that deposits will be safe under the condition that people do not go against "social norms" it is clear that we're being fast tracked into an Orwellian nightmare with little freedom if any.

From the Canadian truckers to Kanye West, from Nigel Farage to internet blogger 'Catturd' the examples are mounting.

This month, FedNow is introduced at the same time as the IMF pushes a global currency, as does BRICS. On top of that, the United Nations called for a global government with lockdowns across the board and are openly promoting a digital ID attached to everyone on earth's bank account.

Dr. Kirk Elliott examines these issues and breaks them down in this financial update.





