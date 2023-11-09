Amazing scene of MQ-9 drone shot down by Yemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The stunning scene when the Yemeni air defense system successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone by Houthi army over the Red Sea in Yemeni territorial waters. Drone worth $32 million were burned in the air while carrying out a spy mission as part of military support for Israel.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY