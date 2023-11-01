Israeli Ambassador to Australia and 'Freudian Slip' - "We are Not the Victims"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Ambassador to Australia and Freudian Slip 0:17
What also irritates me is that since October 7 everything has changed and the focus is now on the other side. People are now trying to put a sign of moral equality between us. But this is impossible. We are not the victims! That is, excuse me, we are just victims, not aggressors.