Drink Along 69: Big Sky Brewing Space Goat Pale Ale 3.25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No it's not a Mili vid, I know how you louts think ;)Another from the Missoula Montana brewery. This Pale Ale runs 5.0 for the ABV, 40 for the IBUs and a given SRM of 12.
She does have a nice nondescript citrus nose and a pretty goldenrod color, other than that not much going on here.
Shes a bit over bittered and that overwhelmed the flavor profile for me.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
As always be the Big 3 folks.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/