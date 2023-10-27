We finally have a Speaker who is not totally bought & paid for by the lobbyists & special interests on K Street!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am excited for the transition from Kevin McCarthy to @SpeakerJohnson
McCarthy was the fountainhead of mistrust in the House. Speaker Johnson is an honorable and virtuous man.
We finally have a speaker who is not totally bought and paid for by the lobbyists and special interests on K Street!
