© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let there be light…of every kind!
"Abbot, I live near you and the depression from lack of sunlight is very hard to tolerate. When I’ve lived in sunny and warm climates I have felt fine. Do you ever have this problem? What do you do, if so? I know it’s partially always spiritual, but this feels more biological." - @milagroman75
#therapy #orthodoxy
For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:
https://abbottryphon.com/light-therapy/