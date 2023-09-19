BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Genetics & History Debunk "Jewish Khazarian" MYTH "NO ROOM FOR FAKE NEWS" What Actually Happened?
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
56 views • 09/19/2023

Geneticist Razib Khan proves through DNA that there is little evidence for the popular myths regarding "Jewish Khazars". Then Prof. Shaul Stampfer puts the final stamp on it proving it is largely an Arab made falsehood.

MORE on this topic HERE: Leo Zagami Research DEBUNKS "The Jewish Khazarians" LIE! DNA PROVES THE JEWS IN ISRAEL ARE REAL JEWS https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7hjb8bfbpAl/


#GeneticistResearch #JewishKhazarsDebunked #DNAEvidence #MythBusting #ArabFalsehood #ShaulStampfer #KhazarianTheory #LeoZagamiResearch #RealJews #IsraelDNA



"The just shall live by Faith."

Hebrews 10:38


geneticistresearchjewishkhazarsdebunkeddnaevidencemythbustingarabfalsehoodshaulstampferkhazariantheoryleozagamiresearchrealjewsisraeldna
