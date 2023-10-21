© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(c) Burny Hill - 'Indian Dreams' - Instrumental song on a Sitar-Tambura 22-10-2023
---
If you want to buy this very special handmade instrument, then go to this site, it is high quality and will not disappoint you, this is no affiliate link, but the master builder takes a few months to handcraft these kind of items:
https://meerklang-musikinstrumente.de/en/produkt/sitar-tambura/