President Trump Indicted; Communist Takeover Of America Now Complete

The legal system is being pinned against Americans, in favor of the Establishment!

President and founder of Understanding the Threat, John Guandolo joins Paul Harrell to expose the corrupt initiatives coming from the Biden government, forming a Communist regime.

John Guandolo's 'Understanding the Threat' is an organization dedicated to teaching Americans what real extremist threats look like, and how to evade and conquer them.

As the tensions rise surrounding Trump's indictment, John exposes how the judicial system has been weaponized against figures who stand in retaliation to the Establishment.

South Carolina House approved the "Hate Crimes" bill, which further extends a convict's sentence, if the judge believes the act was committed out of hate towards one's race, sexual orientation, religion, etc.

This bill is the gateway to a complete shut down of free speech, and is being weaponized against politicians and citizens who are outspoken against the Godless government!

Find more of John Guandolo's acts against tyranny by visiting: https://understandingthethreat.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

