Trump Mobile: The family is launching a mobile phone service & smartphone line called 'Trump Mobile'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
132 views • 3 months ago

Sell out... The Trump family is launching a mobile phone service and smartphone line called Trump Mobile, priced at $499, according to Reuters.

The family business has licensed the Trump name for this latest venture — a scheme arranged by Trump’s children to monetize the surname while their father remains in power.

Unveiled at Trump Tower in Manhattan, the new mobile service will piggyback on the networks of America’s three largest telecom providers.

Adding:  “Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York,” — Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu threatened in an interview with ABC News.

⚡️- "Look, I understand America First. I don't understand America Dead," - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells ABC News.

⚡️- "We've had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East," - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells ABC News.

⚡️- "The forever war is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war," - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells ABC News.

🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️- "In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing nuclear war, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil," - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells ABC News.

