BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Love of the Truth and Not Joining the Lynch Mob
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
244 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 12 months ago

I am a lover of the truth. When I am confronted with wild accusations about someone or something I don’t take anyones word for it. I need to see hard evidence and proof before I condemn someone. And I certainly am not going to act on bad information or join a lynch mob and attack innocent people.

Watch the video on Rumble Here:


What we have all just experienced is a Government Operation led by Amazing Polly. She and her husband work for a government contractor company that:


“develops and delivers large-scale, multi-agency exercises for miliary, public safety and utilities operators. We have delivered disinformation components for military exercises, for domestic major event security and for nuclear power generation exercises ranging from coordinated campaigns across all media channels to limited disinformation activities on key issues. Exercising the information domain provides a highly realistic simulation of the contemporary information space for exercise participants.”


Read the Blog Post: Full Disclosure: Polly's Government Psyop

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2024/03/19/full-disclosure-pollys-government-psyop/


Contact Hopegirl through the contact form on our business website:

www.ftwproject.com


EMF Protection Products:

www.ftwproject.com

Keywords
lynchaccusationsmob
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy