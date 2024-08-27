BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Trump Remembering The Afghan 13 At Arlington National Cemetery, August 26, 2024
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
President Trump lays wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and honors the 13 service men and women who died during the Afghanistan evacuation 3 years ago.

Video Source:

Penguin Six (P6)

Closing Theme Music:

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Penguin Six or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce 18:04


afghanistanafghanistan withdrawalafghanistan military withdrawalus marines afghanistanafghanistan chaotic withdrawal
