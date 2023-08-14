© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tulsi Gabbard Live From Maui -
Sekulow Senior Military and Political Analyst Tulsi Gabbard joins us from Maui after wildfires decimated the area last week. The former Hawaii Congresswoman says affected areas are toxic and support is desperately needed.
https://rumble.com/v37ksv6-tulsi-gabbard-live-from-maui.html